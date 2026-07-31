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Banned Books Week Bingo

  • Community Events
  • Misc.

Banned Books Week Bingo

Join us for a fun night of bingo and celebrate the freedom to read with this special Banned Books Week edition of Bingo! This event is free, but registration is required. Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.

Advanced Learning Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org