- Community Events,
- Misc.
Banned Books Week Bingo
- Community Events,
- Misc.
Banned Books Week Bingo
Join us for a fun night of bingo and celebrate the freedom to read with this special Banned Books Week edition of Bingo! This event is free, but registration is required. Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.
Advanced Learning Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org