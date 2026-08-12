- Live Music: All,
- Charity & Outreach
Band Together Kansas
- Live Music: All,
- Charity & Outreach
Band Together Kansas
Band Together Kansas is bringing the area's best local bands together for one unforgettable night of live music and friendly competition. Cheer on your favorite band, cast your votes, and help make a difference. Come loud, vote often, and rock for a cause!
Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center
225 W. Douglas Ave.Wichita, Kansas 67202
316-303-8000
c2info@asmwichita.com