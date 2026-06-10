- Theater & Dance: Musicals
Ballet Wichita Presents Alice in Wonderland
- Theater & Dance: Musicals
Ballet Wichita Presents Alice in Wonderland
Ballet Wichita brings Alice in Wonderland to the stage in a fully original production — new choreography, new costumes, and a world built from scratch.
Join us for a new show that moves between classical ballet, neoclassical technique, and tap, with comedy woven throughout. Costumes are made in-house by Ballet Wichita's costume team, and custom projection backgrounds developed in partnership with Wichita State University set each scene.
90-minute runtime with intermission
Performed at Sebits Auditorium, in the Riney Fine Arts Center at Friends University.
June 26 at 7pm and June 27 at 2pm
Suitable for all ages
Friends University Campus - Riney Fine Arts Center's Sebits Auditorium
$30 before fees
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Ballet Wichita
(316) 687-5880
info@balletwichita.com
Artist Group Info
annika@balletwichita.com
Friends University Campus - Riney Fine Arts Center's Sebits Auditorium
2100 W. University Ave.Wichita, Kansas 67213
(316)295-5537
finearts@friends.edu