Ballet Wichita Presents Alice in Wonderland

Ballet Wichita brings Alice in Wonderland to the stage in a fully original production — new choreography, new costumes, and a world built from scratch.

Join us for a new show that moves between classical ballet, neoclassical technique, and tap, with comedy woven throughout. Costumes are made in-house by Ballet Wichita's costume team, and custom projection backgrounds developed in partnership with Wichita State University set each scene.

90-minute runtime with intermission

Performed at Sebits Auditorium, in the Riney Fine Arts Center at Friends University.

June 26 at 7pm and June 27 at 2pm

Suitable for all ages