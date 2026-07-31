- Book Readings,
- Kids & Family
Baby's First Storytime
- Book Readings,
- Kids & Family
Baby's First Storytime
It's never too early to start your child's love of learning! Music, rhymes, activities, and stories for caregivers and babies aged birth to 18 months. Please note this program will not take place on 11/26 at the Westlink location.
Advanced Learning Library
Every week through Dec 01, 2026.
Tuesday: 10:40 AM - 11:00 AM
Tuesday: 10:40 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org