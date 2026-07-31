- Book Readings,
- Kids & Family
Baby's First Storytime
- Book Readings,
- Kids & Family
Baby's First Storytime
It's never too early to start your child's love of learning! Music, rhymes, activities, and stories for caregivers and babies aged birth to 18 months. Please note this program will not take place on 11/26 at the Westlink location.
Westlink Library
Every week through Nov 19, 2026.
Thursday: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Thursday: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org