© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Book Readings
  • Kids & Family

Baby's First Storytime

  • Book Readings
  • Kids & Family

Baby's First Storytime

It's never too early to start your child's love of learning! Music, rhymes, activities, and stories for caregivers and babies aged birth to 18 months. Please note this program will not take place on 11/26 at the Westlink location.

Westlink Library
Every week through Nov 19, 2026.
Thursday: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Westlink Library
8515 Bekemeyer
Wichtia, Kansas 67212
316-337-9456
wichitalibrary.org