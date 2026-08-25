Autumn & Art is the premier al fresco art show in Kansas. Showcasing artists from across the US, we celebrate the creative spirit of our community.

Autumn & Art 2026 is scheduled for September 11–13. We’re so excited for you to join us! Located on the Bradley Fair Parkway. This is a free community event.

Want to enjoy luxury and art? Our Patron Party is September 11 from 6 – 9pm