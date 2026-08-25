- Community Events,
- Fairs & Festivals
Autumn & Art 2026
- Community Events,
- Fairs & Festivals
Autumn & Art 2026
Autumn & Art is the premier al fresco art show in Kansas. Showcasing artists from across the US, we celebrate the creative spirit of our community.
Autumn & Art 2026 is scheduled for September 11–13. We’re so excited for you to join us! Located on the Bradley Fair Parkway. This is a free community event.
Want to enjoy luxury and art? Our Patron Party is September 11 from 6 – 9pm
Bradley Fair
Every week through Sep 13, 2026.
Sunday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 07:00 PM
Sunday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 07:00 PM
Event Supported By
Wichita Festivals
(316) 267-2817
Info@wichitafestivals.com