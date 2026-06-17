Author Event with Laura Moriarty

Watermark Books & Cafe is thrilled to host Laura Moriarty on August 12th for her new book, Sunlight Finds You! Laura is the beloved author of The Chaperone, a novel centered on Louise Brooks, a young Wichita woman who became a silent-film star. Join us at Grace Presbyterian Church, August 12th at 6pm, to hear Laura discuss this beautiful story.

“What begins as a teenage romance in 1950s Florida becomes an intimate, deeply moving story of separation, sacrifice, and self-determination — and of how early love shapes the lives we carry forward.” - Christina Baker Kline

Tickets include a hardcover copy of the book, and Laura will be signing books after the event.

