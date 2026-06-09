© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Lectures/Literary
  • Community Events

ARTIST TALK: Ted Adler - "In the Flesh"

  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Lectures/Literary
  • Community Events

ARTIST TALK: Ted Adler - "In the Flesh"

Join us for an Artist Talk with Ted Adler on Tuesday, June 16th from 6:00pm - 7:00pm!

Ted Adler, Professor of Ceramic Media at Wichita State University will be discussing the various techniques, materials, concepts, and themes represented throughout his solo-exhibition "In the Flesh".

This event is free and open to the public!

Reuben Saunders Gallery
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026

Artist Group Info

Ted Adler
info@reubensaundersgallery.com
https://www.reubensaundersgallery.com/
Reuben Saunders Gallery
3215 E Douglas Ave
Wichita, Kansas 67218
(316)682-1481
info@reubensaundersgallery.com
www. reubensaundersgallery.com