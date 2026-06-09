- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Lectures/Literary,
- Community Events
ARTIST TALK: Ted Adler - "In the Flesh"
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Lectures/Literary,
- Community Events
ARTIST TALK: Ted Adler - "In the Flesh"
Join us for an Artist Talk with Ted Adler on Tuesday, June 16th from 6:00pm - 7:00pm!
Ted Adler, Professor of Ceramic Media at Wichita State University will be discussing the various techniques, materials, concepts, and themes represented throughout his solo-exhibition "In the Flesh".
This event is free and open to the public!
Reuben Saunders Gallery
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
Ted Adler
info@reubensaundersgallery.com
Reuben Saunders Gallery
3215 E Douglas AveWichita, Kansas 67218
(316)682-1481
info@reubensaundersgallery.com