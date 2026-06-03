Art Together: Land That I Love

10 a.m.: Story time with Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum

10:20 a.m.: Art project

11:30 a.m.: Performance by Great Plains Dulcimer Alliance

For our June 13 Art Together Program, Mark Arts is taking inspiration from the beauty of nature and music in our country to celebrate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States and our current Land That I Love exhibition.

This program is perfect for kids who love art, nature and music.

We'll start the morning with a reading of "I Am Made of Mountains” by Alexandra S.D. Hinrichs, a lyrical picture book that celebrates the beauty of nature while exploring the diverse landscapes of the National Parks across the United States. The Wichita-Sedwick County Historical Museum will provide interesting facts about the land we are on and share real bison fur.

After story time, guests make their own landscape art, inspired by the many landscape paintings in Land That I Love.

To wrap up the fun, the Great Plains Dulcimer Alliance will join us at 11:30 a.m. for a performance using traditional mountain dulcimers. Kids will even be able to play a dulcimer themselves after the performance.

Free | RSVPs encouraged

Image credit: Christy Garcia, "Heart of the Valley" photograph in the Mark Arts Land That I Love exhibition