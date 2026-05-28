Art House 310 First Friday – Michella Tripoli & Don Praseuth

Opening Reception | First Friday June 5th, 2026 | 6-10pm

This event is free to attend and open to the public. Show hangs through June 21st, 2026.

Art House 310 is located at 310 S. Laura. Two blocks SE of Douglas & Washington in downtown Wichita.

NOTE: Open gallery hours throughout the exhibition are generally Tuesday and Thursday, 6-9pm and Sunday, 1-4pm.

MICHELLA TRIPOLI

As a creative in the In the era of digital influence, it’s becoming harder than ever to listen to our own voice among the static. There is more pressure than ever to compare, to compete, to filter our individualism through a superficial lens. The digital world is loud and demanding. Be consumable. Become a product, a brand, appease the algorithm. Visibility, views, interactions- these are your measurements of worth. Keep up or be forgotten.

The sad truth is, when we listen to this narrative we slowly start to believe that playing the game is the only way to achieve “success”. We forget why we create in the first place. We cannot let imaginary rules and trivial incentives dictate our motives. We must dig deeper and remember who we are and what truly inspires us to create.

We must quiet the noise.

An artist needs time, silence, boredom, and consistent disappearance from the noise. We need space where work can arrive genuine and unfiltered, where we can simply be a vessel for whatever is calling to us. We need space to rest, to write, to connect. To feel present and alive. Art becomes inevitable when the focus is on the actual sensation of inspiration moving through the body, and less on the expected outcome. The less forced, the easier the flow.

This series is an attempt to represent that feeling. When I silence the noise and listen to what calls to me, I’m drawn into nature every time- as far away from urban chaos as possible. That’s when I feel the strongest connection with the divine source.

These works represent feeling grounded, connected, letting it flow, and being brave enough to listen to the quiet voice inside. They are the result of carving out a small slice of freedom for myself, free of any pressure or limitations. I allow myself to try new things, make mistakes and embrace them. I experiment with more natural color schemes, organic textures, and challenging myself to do more with less.

I’m remembering to find the joy in the process of creation itself. I’m remembering who I am and what my true calling is. I want to use art to find a deeper meaning in the human experience. I want to prove that our thoughts and intentions can create a better future. I want to connect with others and inspire them to find and strengthen their own voice.

Throughout my life, I’ve started to realize the journey of self-discovery has really just been a search for a sense of belonging to something greater. I recognize that we all have that potential, we’re just disconnected. We keep forgetting. But in those precious quiet moments, if we close our eyes and listen, nature gently whispers the reminder.

See more of Michella’s work on Facebook: @MichellaTripoliArt and @Michella.Tripoli and Instagram: @Michella_Tripoli

DON PRASEUTH

I believe that the Earth is a beautiful place, and that drawing and painting are a kind of universal language. My life’s goal has been to use art as a way to understand how the world works around me—how light affects form, how human anatomy works, and how things in our environment react to one another. I want to share what I’ve learned so others can grow and see more clearly.

I don’t see myself as someone who was naturally talented or gifted as an artist. I’ve been fortunate to have hardworking instructors who showed me that through repetition and deliberate practice, improvement is possible. With thousands of drawings and hours of study, I’ve learned that growth comes from consistent effort.

This show is a collection of my studies. Many of these works are unfinished, showing the struggles that come with learning. I spent a long time trying to find my own voice, only to realize that I value the process itself—the repetition, the study, and the constant critique behind every drawing and painting.

As both a student and an instructor, I want people to understand that this path is not easy. There will always be challenges, but with hard work and consistent practice, we can push through them. By sharing what I’ve learned, I hope others can see that they’re capable of growth and can work through the same struggles we all face as artists.

See more of Don’s work on Instagram: @OuDonTattoos

www.ArtHouse310.com

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