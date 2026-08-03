- Kids & Family
Are You Smarter Than a Librarian? Spooky Trivia
- Kids & Family
Are You Smarter Than a Librarian? Spooky Trivia
Think you know more about ghosts and ghouls than your favorite librarians? Grab your family and test your knowledge of all things spooky in a friendly game of trivia. Registration required. For more details, call (316) 261-8516. For ages 4-11.
Advanced Learning Library
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org