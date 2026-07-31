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  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Misc.

America250: Immigration Exhibit

  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Misc.

America250: Immigration Exhibit

This self-guided exhibit explores U.S. immigration through documents, maps, and images, sharing stories of people who came by force or choice and how they shaped the nation.

Advanced Learning Library
12:00 AM - 11:59 PM, every day through Nov 06, 2026.

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org