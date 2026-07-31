- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Misc.
America250: Immigration Exhibit
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Misc.
America250: Immigration Exhibit
This self-guided exhibit explores U.S. immigration through documents, maps, and images, sharing stories of people who came by force or choice and how they shaped the nation.
Advanced Learning Library
12:00 AM - 11:59 PM, every day through Nov 06, 2026.
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org