25th Anniversary | Presented by Emprise Bank

Please note: This event takes place at Century II Mary Jane Teall Theater (225 W. Douglas).

One person can change your life forever.

Amélie (Audrey Tatou), the heroine of Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s award-winning whimsical romance, is no ordinary young woman. A waitress in a Montmartre, Paris bar, Amélie observes people and lets her imagination roam free. One day, she suddenly finds her purpose in life: to solve other people’s problems. We follow her around a lovingly and vividly photographed Paris of saturated colors, as she engineers offbeat solutions to better her deserving co-workers, relatives and neighbors’ lives…Among them the concierge who spends her day sipping port while communing with a stuffed dog; Georgette, the hypochondriac newsdealer; and the “glass man”, who lives vicariously through a Renoir reproduction. Amélie’s mission to help others is rudely interrupted when she meets a strange, off-beat young man, Nino Quincampoix (Mathieu Kassovitz), who captures her interest, and sets her on a misson to accomplish something for herself…in the most charming and complicated way possible.

Featuring an iconic soundtrack by Yann Tiersen.

Starring: Audrey Tautou, Mathieu Kassovitz, Rufus

Directed by: Jean-Pierre Jeunet