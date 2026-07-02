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  • Live Music: All

Amanda Pascali

  • Live Music: All

Amanda Pascali

“One of Texas’s most acclaimed and promising young songwriters.” – Jesse Sendejas (Houston Press)

Amanda Pascali, the internationally acclaimed, bilingual singer/songwriter 2021 Houston Chronicle “Musician of the Year,” was born in New York City, and is based in Texas. Blending folk/Americana influences with Mediterranean, Balkan, and Latin rhythms, Pascali’s songs are powerful tales of America told through the eyes of immigrants and those who have always felt like the “other”.

Dyck Arboretum of the Plains
$30
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dyck Arboretum of the Plains
https://dyckarboretum.square.site
arboretum@hesston.edu

Artist Group Info

Amanda Pascali
https://www.amandapascali.com/
Dyck Arboretum of the Plains
177 W Hickory St
Hesston, Kansas 67062
(620) 327-8127
https://dyckarboretum.org/