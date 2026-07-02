“One of Texas’s most acclaimed and promising young songwriters.” – Jesse Sendejas (Houston Press)

Amanda Pascali, the internationally acclaimed, bilingual singer/songwriter 2021 Houston Chronicle “Musician of the Year,” was born in New York City, and is based in Texas. Blending folk/Americana influences with Mediterranean, Balkan, and Latin rhythms, Pascali’s songs are powerful tales of America told through the eyes of immigrants and those who have always felt like the “other”.