- Live Music: All
Amanda Pascali
- Live Music: All
Amanda Pascali
“One of Texas’s most acclaimed and promising young songwriters.” – Jesse Sendejas (Houston Press)
Amanda Pascali, the internationally acclaimed, bilingual singer/songwriter 2021 Houston Chronicle “Musician of the Year,” was born in New York City, and is based in Texas. Blending folk/Americana influences with Mediterranean, Balkan, and Latin rhythms, Pascali’s songs are powerful tales of America told through the eyes of immigrants and those who have always felt like the “other”.
Dyck Arboretum of the Plains
$30
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Dyck Arboretum of the Plains
https://dyckarboretum.square.site
arboretum@hesston.edu
Artist Group Info
Amanda Pascali
Dyck Arboretum of the Plains
177 W Hickory StHesston, Kansas 67062
(620) 327-8127