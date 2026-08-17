It’s a strange thing, watching audiences sing along with Alex without speaking his native Spanish. But they do. They “la-la-la” their way from chorus to chorus, caught up in his inescapable gravitational pull. His warm, elastic vocals float above a sound essentially from everywhere–an effortless mix of Funk, Soul, and pan-Latin textures–and no matter where you’re from, you can’t help it. You’re home.

At the heart of his ability to charm anything that breathes is Alex’s mastery of a deeper, more important language. The dude speaks joy. And it doesn’t matter if it’s Tito Puente joy or Stevie Wonder joy; it’s contagious. It shines through songs he’s co-written with Nelly Furtado and Jason Mraz. It’s the north star of his compositions. Wherever his songs start their journey–in the land of lust, deep affection, or even melancholy–they know where they’re headed. Their path leads to a deep, shimmering gladness that everyone wishes was their native tongue.

It’s this undeniable exuberance, expressed with masterful musicianship, that has catapulted Alex to the highest levels of global critical acclaim. It’s what led this fiercely independent artist to 2 Juno awards, 4 Latin Grammys, and a 2022 Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album. Just like his songs elicit “la-la-las” from audiences without a translator, they woo critics without a middleman. The magic he makes with melody and rhythm can’t be held back. Because in the end, whether in times of trouble or celebration, people everywhere want to go where Alex’s songs are going: to an unconditional sense of home, belonging, and bliss.

Crust & Crumb pastries will be served at intermission