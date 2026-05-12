47th Annual Kansas Economic Outlook Summit

The Summit is a reimagined and expanded evolution of the Kansas Economic Outlook Conference, bringing together business, workforce, economic and community development, civic leaders, and public-sector partners from across Kansas to explore the trends, opportunities, and challenges shaping the state’s industries and communities. The new three-day experience includes intensive pre-summit workshops, a welcome reception, classic keynotes and forecast, and new concurrent IMPACT and solutions focused ELEVATE sessions. The Kansas Economic Outlook Conference is still the core event of the summit. Come and enjoy the classic experience as well as the new opportunities to gain actionable insights, tools, resources, and strategies. You will also have the chance to build statewide connections through dedicated networking spaces, an evening in Wichita, and a new conference app designed to support engagement before, during, and after the event.