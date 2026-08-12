© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Fairs & Festivals

45th Annual Wichita Asian Festival

  • Fairs & Festivals

45th Annual Wichita Asian Festival

Immerse yourself in the Asian culture at the 45th Annual Wichita Asian Festival. The festival welcomes thousands of attendees each year to enjoy cultural performances, a pageant representing various ethnic backgrounds, and a wide variety of food and craft vendors.

Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center
05:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

https://www.century2.com/events/detail/asian-26
Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center
225 W. Douglas Ave.
Wichita, Kansas 67202
316-303-8000
c2info@asmwichita.com
https://www.century2.com/