- Fairs & Festivals
45th Annual Wichita Asian Festival
- Fairs & Festivals
45th Annual Wichita Asian Festival
Immerse yourself in the Asian culture at the 45th Annual Wichita Asian Festival. The festival welcomes thousands of attendees each year to enjoy cultural performances, a pageant representing various ethnic backgrounds, and a wide variety of food and craft vendors.
Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center
05:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center
225 W. Douglas Ave.Wichita, Kansas 67202
316-303-8000
c2info@asmwichita.com