- Classes/Workshops,
- Misc.
3D Printing with the Bambu
- Classes/Workshops,
- Misc.
3D Printing with the Bambu
Learn about the Library's Bambu P1S 3D printer and how to use the Bambu Studio slicer software to adjust settings to optimize prints. Must have intermediate keyboard and mouse skills. Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.
Advanced Learning Library
Every 5 weeks through Dec 12, 2026.
Saturday: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Saturday: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org