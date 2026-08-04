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  • Classes/Workshops
  • Misc.

3D Printing with the Bambu

  • Classes/Workshops
  • Misc.

3D Printing with the Bambu

Learn about the Library's Bambu P1S 3D printer and how to use the Bambu Studio slicer software to adjust settings to optimize prints. Must have intermediate keyboard and mouse skills. Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.

Advanced Learning Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org