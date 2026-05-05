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  • Classes/Workshops
  • Misc.

3D Printing Basics

  • Classes/Workshops
  • Misc.

3D Printing Basics

Learn basic concepts of 3D printing along with all the terminology you need to know to start 3D printing yourself, from slicers to infill patterns. Older children are welcome with adult supervision. Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.

Advanced Learning Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM, every 2 months on Saturday through Aug 01, 2026.

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org