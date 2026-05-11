2026 Symphony in the Gardens

Symphony in the Gardens returns to Botanica on Friday, May 15, 2026. Save the date for another splendid evening in the beauty of Botanica's gardens, surrounded by music from the Wichita Symphony Orchestra.

Admission to the gardens with

performances by Wichita Symphony

Ensembles all evening.

Heavy hors d’oeuvres and 2 drink

tickets + cash bar (water is free!)

Complimentary chairs for the final

concert.