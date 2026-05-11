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2026 Symphony in the Gardens

  • Community Events
  • Charity & Outreach
  • Live Music: Classical

2026 Symphony in the Gardens

Symphony in the Gardens returns to Botanica on Friday, May 15, 2026. Save the date for another splendid evening in the beauty of Botanica's gardens, surrounded by music from the Wichita Symphony Orchestra.

Admission to the gardens with
performances by Wichita Symphony
Ensembles all evening.
Heavy hors d’oeuvres and 2 drink
tickets + cash bar (water is free!)
Complimentary chairs for the final
concert.

Botanica
$135-185
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wichita Symphony
316.267.5259
https://wichitasymphony.org
Botanica
701 N Amidon St
Wichita, Kansas 67203
(316) 264-0448
https://botanica.org/