- Community Events,
- Charity & Outreach,
- Live Music: Classical
2026 Symphony in the Gardens
- Community Events,
- Charity & Outreach,
- Live Music: Classical
2026 Symphony in the Gardens
Symphony in the Gardens returns to Botanica on Friday, May 15, 2026. Save the date for another splendid evening in the beauty of Botanica's gardens, surrounded by music from the Wichita Symphony Orchestra.
Admission to the gardens with
performances by Wichita Symphony
Ensembles all evening.
Heavy hors d’oeuvres and 2 drink
tickets + cash bar (water is free!)
Complimentary chairs for the final
concert.
Botanica
$135-185
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Symphony
316.267.5259