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2026 Riverfest

  • Fairs & Festivals
  • Community Events
  • Kids & Family

2026 Riverfest

Kansas’ biggest outdoor party comes to downtown Wichita May 29 through June 6, 2026.
Your button is your entry into all 9 days of fun, and come back every day, or sign up to participate in multiple events!

The full guide is at https://wichitariverfest.com/

Downtown Wichita
$15-20
07:30 AM - 11:00 PM, every day through Jun 06, 2026.

Event Supported By

Wichita Festivals
(316) 267-2817
Info@wichitafestivals.com
https://wichitafestivals.com/
Downtown Wichita