- Fairs & Festivals,
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
2026 Riverfest
- Fairs & Festivals,
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
2026 Riverfest
Kansas’ biggest outdoor party comes to downtown Wichita May 29 through June 6, 2026.
Your button is your entry into all 9 days of fun, and come back every day, or sign up to participate in multiple events!
The full guide is at https://wichitariverfest.com/
Downtown Wichita
$15-20
07:30 AM - 11:00 PM, every day through Jun 06, 2026.
Event Supported By
Wichita Festivals
(316) 267-2817
Info@wichitafestivals.com
Downtown Wichita