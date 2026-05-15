2026 Race 4 Freedom

Saturday, September 12th, 2026, 8 AM

The annual Race 4 Freedom is a 5K run/walk organized by ICT S.O.S. to benefit a local organization involved in the fight against human trafficking. This year's Race for Freedom will be an IN-PERSON & virtual event on Saturday, Sept. 12th, and will benefit ICT SOS.

The annual race has raised thousands of dollars each year for a different partner organization working with at-risk youth & adults. Now in its 15th year, the race benefits the expanding work of ICT SOS.

Your participation this year helps to support therapy and advocacy services for adult survivors of trafficking and exploitation, education for youth in middle and high schools through our trafficking awareness curriculum and film, resources for professionals and survivors, and training for industries, direct service professionals, educators, volunteers, and the community.

Are you ready to help us raise awareness and funding to stop human trafficking in Wichita?

We invite you to participate in this race by registering to run, walk, or participate virtually to create real and lasting change in our city! Register today!