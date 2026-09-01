2026 Kaw Valley Farm Tour

Welcome to the Kaw Valley Farm Tour

Come explore the agriculture and history of the Kaw Valley. Always the first full weekend in October.

Saturday, Oct. 3: 9 am - 5 pm

Sunday, Oct. 4: 10 am - 4 pm

One $15 ticket per carload grants entry to everything for the entire weekend.

Purchase a digital ticket, then show your email receipt at the first farm you visit to receive a beautiful physical ticket/guidebook that you will present at the other farms that you visit.

For two full days, always the first full weekend in October, small family and community farms across six counties in the Kaw River Valley open their gates and invite visitors to see their operations, and share their local food & goods.

Started by a small group of Lawrence community leaders working to support the economic viability of regional farms, this yearly event offers something for everyone.

For over two decades, the Kaw Valley Farm Tour has been a favorite annual fall outing for thousands of people of all ages.