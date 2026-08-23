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  • Community Events

2026 Beautiful Minds Gala

  • Community Events

2026 Beautiful Minds Gala

Join Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas for the 2026 Beautiful Minds Gala at Mark Arts. The evening features special guest Kalen Allen, cocktails, dinner from George’s French Bistro, and live and silent auctions. Proceeds support accessible, coordinated mental health care for nearly 11,000 children, families, adults and older adults served by MHASCK each year

Mark Arts
Tickets start at $150 per, Sponsorship Opportunities Available
05:30 PM - 09:15 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas (MHASCK)
316-685-1821
https://www.mhasck.org

Artist Group Info

Kalen Allen
kara.johnson@mhasck.org
https://www.instagram.com/thekalenallen/
Mark Arts
1307 N Rock Rd.
Wichita , Kansas 67206
https://www.markartsks.com