- Community Events
2026 Beautiful Minds Gala
- Community Events
2026 Beautiful Minds Gala
Join Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas for the 2026 Beautiful Minds Gala at Mark Arts. The evening features special guest Kalen Allen, cocktails, dinner from George’s French Bistro, and live and silent auctions. Proceeds support accessible, coordinated mental health care for nearly 11,000 children, families, adults and older adults served by MHASCK each year
Mark Arts
Tickets start at $150 per, Sponsorship Opportunities Available
05:30 PM - 09:15 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas (MHASCK)
316-685-1821
Artist Group Info
Kalen Allen
kara.johnson@mhasck.org