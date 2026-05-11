2026 Amber Waves Tasting Tour

New Year—Same Incredible Event!

Get ready for Wichita’s favorite tasting tour—the 12th Annual Amber Waves Tasting Tour, hosted by Heartland Homecare on May 15th from 6:30 - 9:00 PM!

Stroll through Historic Delano, stopping at 17 incredible local businesses, where you’ll sip, sample, and savor the best bites, brews, and spirits in town. Enjoy beers, seltzers and spirits from LDF, plus exceptional wines from Grace Hill Winery—all while supporting a great cause!

Whether you’re bringing your crew, your date, or just your adventurous self, Amber Waves is the ultimate night out. And the best part? Every ticket supports Starkey and helps nearly 500 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.