150th Anniversary Ice Cream Social

The Friends of the Wichita Public Library (FWPL) volunteers are celebrating the Wichita Library's 150th anniversary this summer with seven free events.

Members of the organization will be handing out free ice cream sandwiches at local library branches (while supplies last). Bring a friend, say hello, and enjoy a sweet treat during your next library visit.

All events will be held from 1 - 2:30 p.m., or until the ice cream runs out!

• June 6 at Alford - 3447 S. Meridian

• June 13 at Evergreen - 2601 N. Arkansas

• June 27 at Walters - 4195 E. Harry

• July 11 at Advanced Learning Library (711 W. 2nd St. N.)

• July 18 at Rockwell - 5939 E. 9th St. N

• July 25 at Angelou Northeast - 3051 E. 21st St. N.

• August 8 at Westlink - 8515 Bekemeyer

Ice cream sandwiches provided by Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. Media support provided by KMUW 89.1.

Friends of the Wichita Public Library is a member-supported nonprofit organization with a mission to foster and maintain a community interested in books through our advocacy and financial support of the Wichita Public Library system. Learn more at Wichitalibraryfriends.org and follow us on Facebook.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Melissa Wilson, Operations Manager for the Friends of the Wichita Public Library.

316-261-8500 or FWPLBooks@gmail.com

