- Community Events,
- Literary Feasts,
- Kids & Family
150th Anniversary Event for the Wichita Public Library
- Community Events,
- Literary Feasts,
- Kids & Family
150th Anniversary Event for the Wichita Public Library
Celebrate the Wichita Public Library's 150th anniversary with the Friends of the Wichita Public Library and Reverie Roasters. Pick up your FREE Civic passport, visit the book bus and shop for anniversary-themed library items like mugs, pint glasses, T-shirts, stickers, tote bags, banned book swag. Specially wrapped BLIND DATE WITH A BOOK items will be available for those who want to sample a new genre. Choose from mysteries, romance, fantasy, nonfiction, memoirs and historical fiction.
Reverie Roasters
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
friends@wichitalibrary.org
Artist Group Info
Friends of the Wichita Public Library
Reverie Roasters
2202 E. DouglasWichita, Kansas 67214
13162011144
info@reverieroasters.com