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150th Anniversary Event for the Wichita Public Library

  • Community Events
  • Literary Feasts
  • Kids & Family

150th Anniversary Event for the Wichita Public Library

Celebrate the Wichita Public Library's 150th anniversary with the Friends of the Wichita Public Library and Reverie Roasters. Pick up your FREE Civic passport, visit the book bus and shop for anniversary-themed library items like mugs, pint glasses, T-shirts, stickers, tote bags, banned book swag. Specially wrapped BLIND DATE WITH A BOOK items will be available for those who want to sample a new genre. Choose from mysteries, romance, fantasy, nonfiction, memoirs and historical fiction.

Reverie Roasters
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
friends@wichitalibrary.org
http://www.wichitalibraryfriends.org

Artist Group Info

Friends of the Wichita Public Library
Reverie Roasters
2202 E. Douglas
Wichita, Kansas 67214
13162011144
info@reverieroasters.com
www.reverieroasters.com/contact