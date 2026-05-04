150th Anniversary Event for the Wichita Public Library

Celebrate the Wichita Public Library's 150th anniversary with the Friends of the Wichita Public Library and Reverie Roasters. Pick up your FREE Civic passport, visit the book bus and shop for anniversary-themed library items like mugs, pint glasses, T-shirts, stickers, tote bags, banned book swag. Specially wrapped BLIND DATE WITH A BOOK items will be available for those who want to sample a new genre. Choose from mysteries, romance, fantasy, nonfiction, memoirs and historical fiction.