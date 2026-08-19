13th Wichita African Union Annual Celebration

🎉 Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary at Wichita African Union Inc's 13th Annual Celebration. It's an event like no other, and we want you to be there! 🎉

This is a cultural community event and a fundraiser for scholarships and outreach programs. Expect yummy African and American food, Safari hour, Fashion Show, Afrobeat music and dance, and networking.

Every registration to this event will bring us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a thriving community. Unity Inaction.

Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.