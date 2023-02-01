Boris Yeltsin tours the state of Kansas

The first publicly-elected leader of the former USSR, Boris Yeltsin, came to Kansas to speak with farmers about the abundance of food grown in America. Yeltsin is originally from the breadbasket of Europe, Ukraine, and shares differences and similarities in the production of our state's major crop, wheat. During his visit, after he gave a farmer the coat off of his back, Yeltsin stopped by WSU and gave a televised speech from campus. Watch an enthusiastic new world leader speak to Wichitans in 1993.

This was a videotaped event at WSU for WSUTV. Part of KMUW’s community outreach for this project resulted in the campaign called “Save The Waves.” Wichita resident, Craig Ablah, decided to record this speech on his VCR for posterity. During the Save the Waves campaign Craig remembered his recording and found it to donate to the project. This Video Cassette Recording was a popular home recording device in the nineties for shows you were not at home to witness during broadcast times.

