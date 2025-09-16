Keys to My Heart: How Two Black Producers Bring Real Life to the Stage

How do two Black producers from Wichita take real struggles—broken families, forgiveness, and redemption—and turn them into something the whole community can see on stage?

Their answer is Keys to My Heart, a new stage play produced by longtime friends Deontae Hayden and Daley Gunter. The production will premiere September 26–27 at Century II’s Mary Jane Teall Theater, presented by Films From Within (FFW).

A Story That Unlocks More Than Love

Keys to My Heart is a faith-based drama that dives deep into love, betrayal, and forgiveness. It follows a young couple whose relationship is shaken when hidden truths come to light. What begins as a story of devotion quickly turns into a journey through heartbreak, the struggle for trust, and the life-changing power of redemption.

The production is layered with humor, tension, and heartfelt moments that mirror the ups and downs of real relationships and community life.

As Hayden put it, “It’s not just a feel-good story where everyone hugs at the end. There are consequences for our actions. But there’s also redemption. That’s what makes it real.”

The Cast: Familiar Faces, Fresh Voices

Part of what makes Keys to My Heart so compelling is the ensemble of actors bringing it to life. The cast blends recognizable names from Wichita’s creative community with fresh talent stepping into the spotlight.

Courtesy photo Popular Wichita actors Michael Webber and Kaela Kincheon have roles in the play. They will be joined by rising talents Ty Avery, Brittany Young, Emmanuel Goines and Chris Jackson.

Kaela Kincheon brings her stage presence and experience to the production, a name many local theatergoers will recognize.

Michael Webber, another familiar face in Wichita arts circles, adds his depth and energy to the cast.

Rising talents like Ty Avery and Brittany Young bring fresh emotion and perspective.

Emmanuel Goines (aka Pooh Hufner) and Chris Jackson (aka Jackstacks.Eats) round out the lineup, contributing their charisma and local following to the mix.

With a 12-member cast, the production is layered with humor, tension, and heartfelt moments that mirror the ups and downs of real relationships and community life.

“We prayed over every role,” Gunter said. “Some actors are playing outside their comfort zones, but that’s where growth happens. The goal was to bring together people who not only act well but who could live out the heart of this story.”

The Producers Behind the Curtain

For Deontae Hayden, performance was never just a hobby. A Wichita native, he grew up acting, singing, and competing in sports before attending Kansas State University. While his degree was in management information systems, his passion for acting only grew stronger.

Courtesy photo Daley Gunter and Deontae Hayden stand on the stage of the Mary Jane Teall Theater where their show Keys to the Heart is set to be stagged later this month.

“I acted every semester at K-State,” Hayden recalled. “By the time I graduated, I had done eight plays and even some professional theater. My gift is coaching people—taking their shyness or nervousness and helping them look like seasoned actors.”

Daley Gunter’s path began in Washington, D.C., where he attended Howard University and played college football while studying electrical engineering. It was there that he stumbled into community theater and discovered a new passion.

“I found theater, and it gave me a way to express myself,” Gunter said. “It taught me discipline and opened a door I didn’t even know existed.”

Though his journey didn’t begin in Wichita, love brought him back. His wife was the reason he returned to the city, and his partnership with Hayden became the reason he stayed. Together, they launched Films From Within, a creative company dedicated to producing stories of faith, family, and redemption.

The Voice

Why Century II?

When asked why they chose the Mary Jane Teall Theater at Century II, both men pointed to faith.

“Century II is usually for big names from out of town,” Gunter said. “But we serve the same God that blessed those shows. Why not do something big here for our own people?”

Hayden added, “This is our first time standing alone with a production of this size. It’s about managing what God gave us wisely, but it’s also about leaving a legacy.”

Why This Play, Why Now?

For many in Wichita’s Black community, Keys to My Heart will feel like more than just theater—it’s a mirror. Its themes of family tension, hidden struggles, and reconciliation resonate with audiences who have lived through similar trials.

“In our community, too often we don’t talk about things until funerals,” Hayden said. “We want this play to open those conversations now—while there’s still time to heal.”

Faith-based productions like this serve as testimonies of resilience and reconciliation. They also create space for audiences who may not step into a church but will step into a theater.

A Vision Rooted in Faith

Neither Hayden nor Gunter trained formally in film or theater production. Their expertise has been built through observation, trial and error, and faith. They began filming weddings and small projects to raise money, then poured their resources into developing original content.

“We didn’t want to outsource our gifts,” Hayden said. “God gave us the tools, so we decided to use them.”

Both men lean on scripture to guide their work.

Gunter quoted Ecclesiastes: “Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with all your might.”

Hayden cited 1 Peter: “God has given each of us a gift. Use them well to serve one another.”

Hayden also drew inspiration from Bahamian teacher, minister, author and speaker Dr. Myles Munroe: “The wealthiest place on the planet is the cemetery—because of the untapped potential buried there. I don’t want my gifts to die with me.”

“We’re just two Black producers bringing something real to Wichita,” Gunter said. “Before we take it worldwide, we want our community to see that their stories belong on stage too.”

If You Go

Keys to My Heart will be performed at Century II’s Mary Jane Teall Theater.

Dates: Friday, September 26 & Saturday, September 27

Showtime: 7:00 PM (doors open at 6:00 PM)

Tickets: selectaseat.com/keys or at the Century II/Intrust Bank Arena box office.

This article was provided through the Wichita Journalism Collaborative, a partnership of 10 media and community partners, including KMUW.