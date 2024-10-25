Writer/Director Monica Honey takes an audience through an arc with 'Meet Me at Magic Hour'
Following the death of their mother, "Meet Me at Magic Hour" is about Jordan and their new task of managing the family-owned movie theater.
"Meet Me at Magic Hour" is a comedy that takes place during a mother's funeral. Jordan’s mother, who is recently deceased, must take over the family theater. KMUW's Torin Andersen caught up with Monica Honey, writer/director of "Meet Me at Magic Hour" to learn about their first feature. Honey used a $3,000 dollar grant from Shocker Studios to get the project started. The film is produced by Wichita people in mostly Wichita locations. The movie will premiere at the Tallgrass Film Festival on Sunday, October 27, at 1 pm.