Writer/Director Monica Honey takes an audience through an arc with 'Meet Me at Magic Hour'

"Meet Me at Magic Hour" is a comedy that takes place during a mother's funeral. Jordan’s mother, who is recently deceased, must take over the family theater. KMUW's Torin Andersen caught up with Monica Honey, writer/director of "Meet Me at Magic Hour" to learn about their first feature. Honey used a $3,000 dollar grant from Shocker Studios to get the project started. The film is produced by Wichita people in mostly Wichita locations. The movie will premiere at the Tallgrass Film Festival on Sunday, October 27, at 1 pm.

Courtesy photo "Meet Me at Magic Hour" writer, producer and director Monica Honey and lead actor Ace Dionne.