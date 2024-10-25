© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Writer/Director Monica Honey takes an audience through an arc with 'Meet Me at Magic Hour'

KMUW | By Torin Andersen
Published October 25, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT

Following the death of their mother, "Meet Me at Magic Hour" is about Jordan and their new task of managing the family-owned movie theater.

"Meet Me at Magic Hour" is a comedy that takes place during a mother's funeral. Jordan’s mother, who is recently deceased, must take over the family theater. KMUW's Torin Andersen caught up with Monica Honey, writer/director of "Meet Me at Magic Hour" to learn about their first feature. Honey used a $3,000 dollar grant from Shocker Studios to get the project started. The film is produced by Wichita people in mostly Wichita locations. The movie will premiere at the Tallgrass Film Festival on Sunday, October 27, at 1 pm.

"Meet Me at Magic Hour" writer, producer and director Monica Honey and lead actor Ace Dionne.
Courtesy photo
"Meet Me at Magic Hour" writer, producer and director Monica Honey and lead actor Ace Dionne.
Tags
Arts Local NewsArts and CultureCultural Shorts
Torin Andersen
Torin Andersen is an arts feature reporter, engineer and archivist for KMUW. Torin has over 25 years experience producing and showing art in the community.
See stories by Torin Andersen