A new flower patch dazzles at Elderslie Farm

Snapdragons at Elderslie Farm

George Elder said planting flowers like the snapdragons seen here was a welcome challenge at Elderslie Farm. The farm is famous for its you-pick blackberries which Elder has nurtured over 15 years. He said the first year of flowers were picked to thrive in the Kansas climate, like these snapdragons which flourish in the heat. (Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW)