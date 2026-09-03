Headlines for September 3, 2026

Burn ban in effect for most of Sedgwick County

A burn ban is now in effect for much of Sedgwick County because of extremely dry and windy conditions.

Sedgwick County Fire District One announced the ban Wednesday. It affects unincorporated parts of the county and the cities of Valley Center, Colwich, Mount Hope, Cheney, Clearwater and Mulvane.

No outdoor burning is allowed, including outdoor fire pits. The ban does not include fires used for food preparation such as barbecue grills or smokers.

Fire officials say the ban is needed to prevent grass fires. It does not include areas within the city limits of Wichita or Derby.

County upgrading emergency dispatch system

Sedgwick County will pay $21 million to upgrade its emergency communication system.

Radio dispatches from local police and fire departments and EMS currently come in and out of the county's dispatch center through an 18-year-old system.

Motorola bought the system and plans to end support for it in November 2028.

"Not only do all of our public safety run off of this radio system, so does public works for both the city and county, and outlying agencies," said Elora Forshee, director of Sedgwick County's emergency communications. "So there's a lot that traverses on this radio system. So we need to make sure it's healthy."

The county is signing a new contract with Motorola for upgraded equipment for both the dispatch center and its 10 radio towers.

Upgrades are expected to take just over a year.

Wichita sixth-grader free 'Food for Friends' dinner

Two local sixth-graders spent the summer learning about food insecurity in Wichita. Now, they’re putting on a free dinner for the community to help.

Melody Ellis and Kaylee Weissinger said they were surprised to learn that about 100,000 people in Wichita go hungry.

They decided to hold “Food for Friends” on Labor Day in Central Riverside Park. The dinner, which starts at 4 p.m., will have a restaurant atmosphere, with waiters and a fancy spaghetti menu.

This is part of a national youth movement to remember 9-11 through food relief.

Weissinger said the girls want people to feel comfortable asking for help.

“Just to know it's okay that you don't have the money to give yourself, you and your children, the food and shelter they need,” she said.

Ellis said they want to create a restaurant atmosphere with spaghetti on the menu.

"It's cheap, but also feels kind of fancy. So it's cheap to stay within our budget, but also not chicken nuggets," she said.

Visitors will also get to create a community quilt and receive a resource guide written by the girls.

Expect traffic delays on drive to K-State games

The Kansas Department of Transportation is warning of potential traffic delays when Kansas State University has home football games.

KDOT said motorists should expect potential delays on I-70 and U.S. 77 in Geary County as crews work on two projects.

Lanes are reduced on eastbound I-70 between Henry Drive and K-18.

Lanes will also be reduced on northbound U.S. 77, just south of I-70. Temporary traffic signals will direct one-lane traffic around construction.

K-State’s first three football games will be at home starting this Saturday.

Design council seeks photos of A. Price Woodard Jr.

The Wichita Design Council is asking residents to help memorialize Wichita's first Black mayor by sharing their photographs of A. Price Woodard Jr.

Woodard was a criminal defense attorney, Army veteran and former Board of Education member. He was elected in 1970.

In January the city hired a California-based artist to create a bronze bust of the former mayor.

An early version of the statue is based on two reference images. The design council is looking for more photos for the artist to reference.

The bust will eventually be installed in A. Price Woodard Park at Douglas and Waco.

New tag office opening in Cheney

Sedgwick County is opening a new satellite tag office.

The full-service tag location will be inside Lubbers Chevrolet in Cheney. Operations will begin Tuesday, with appointments available now.

The office will operate from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Lubbers is providing the space at no cost to Sedgwick County or taxpayers.

There are eight other satellite locations across the county, including the Derby Public Library, Park City City Hall and Mel Hambelton Ford.

More details are at sedgwickcounty.org/tag-office.

###

