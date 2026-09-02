Headlines for September 2, 2026

Sedgwick County extends moratorium on data centers

The moratorium on data centers in Sedgwick County is extending — and softening — as county leaders work to develop regulations for the projects.

County Commissioners voted unanimously today to add three months to the ban on major data center projects — with a caveat.

The latest extension no longer covers development projects where data centers are a secondary function of the business.

The moratorium now expires December 24, making the ban nearly a year long.

County officials say they're using the time to develop zoning rules for data centers. A draft of those regulations is expected to be published later this month.

Wichita struggling with emergency veterinary care

Wichita Animal Shelter officials say they want out of their $170,000 contract with an emergency vet — two months before the deal is set to expire.

Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Hospital of Wichita runs the city's "Good Samaritan Program."

It allows residents to bring sick, injured or lost animals to the hospital at all hours.

Wichita Animal Shelter manager Emily Hurst said that in the past two years the hospital has had billing and staffing issues.

She said 60% of the animals in the program were euthanized because the hospital's surgery fees exceed the contract's budget.

These issues came to a head last month when the hospital announced it would no longer be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

"They gave us very little notice and stopped providing services as of August 3, so it has put us in a difficult situation," she said. "We're just trying to take it day by day."

Hurst is now considering asking the city to end the contract and hire additional animal service officers instead.

August primary shows second-largest turnout in state history

The August primary in Kansas had the second-highest turnout for any primary in state history.

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab said more than 650,000 people cast votes in the August 4 primary.

The election included races for governor and U.S. Senate, as well as a measure to change how Kansas Supreme Court judges are picked.

The total is second only to the 2022 primary, when over 900,000 people voted. That primary included a measure to remove abortion protections.

The State Board of Canvassers certified the primary’s results Tuesday.

Federal government sues KCK schools over trans policy

The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools for allegedly allowing students to transition genders without their parents knowing.

The lawsuit alleges that the school district allows students to exclude parents from gender plan meetings — when students work with staff to develop a plan around their transition.

The DOJ says withholding this information is a violation of federal laws. The district’s federal funding — which was more than 16% of its budget last year — is conditional on adhering to those laws.

In a short statement, the district said it is in full compliance and is disappointed the DOJ decided to file a lawsuit.

The district is one of four in Kansas targeted by the Trump administration for transgender student policies.

First year for girls' varsity flag football in Kansas

For the first time in Kansas, high school girls' flag football is a varsity sport, and teams are preparing for their first games this week.

Kansas is one of the first Midwestern states to make flag football a varsity activity. That means districts can put more money towards things like uniforms and travel.

The number of teams here has doubled to nearly 50 since last year’s test season.

During indoor drills this week, players at Wichita’s Northwest High School were excited to step on the field.

Senior Alola Reilly said she hopes to inspire the next generation.

"All the girls that I babysit for, and like in 10 years, when they get out of high school, they'll be able to play," she said. "It's so cool to be that kind of inspiration and role model to young people everywhere."

The first official state championship games will take place in October in Wichita.

Tolls just went up on the Kansas Turnpike

New, higher tolls are now in effect on the Kansas Turnpike.

The turnpike is increasing tolls to pay for a $500 million improvement plan.

The multi-year plan is designed to preserve and modernize the Turnpike system, which runs from Kansas City to the Oklahoma state line.

Each year for three years, tolls will increase 3% for passenger vehicles and 4% for commercial vehicles.

Drivers can estimate their toll costs with the Kansas Turnpike Authority's online calculator at www.ksturnpike.com/map.

KU journalism grad sues Pentagon over firing

A University of Kansas journalism graduate is suing the Pentagon after being fired from the agency’s independent newspaper.

The Kansas Reflector reports that Lara Korte is filing a lawsuit after she was fired from Stars and Stripes for comments about the outlet’s editorial freedom.

Korte has worked for the paper since 2024, covering the U.S. military in the Middle East.

The Pentagon cited the reason for the firing as “insubordination,” which Korte said is related to an interview she gave CBS News in July.

The Pentagon agreed to pause the firings while the case is litigated.

WSU students can pay parking tickets by donating food

Wichita State students who have outstanding parking or traffic tickets can have them forgiven this week by donating food or other supplies.

The "Food for Fines" program runs through Friday.

Students can donate nonperishable food or hygiene items to the Kiah Duggins Shocker Support Locker instead of paying their fine.

People with a parking citation of $30 should donate at least 10 items.

Donations can be dropped off at the Student Engagement and Belonging office in Room 216 of the Rhatigan Student Center.

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