Supreme Court allows Trump's ballroom construction to continue

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

The Supreme Court is allowing construction on the White House ballroom to continue.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

That hands President Trump a victory on one of his top priorities, despite a dissent from Chief Justice John Roberts and the court's three liberal justices. In a few minutes, we'll hear analysis on the ruling from Georgetown Law Professor Stephen Vladeck. But first, some details on the majority's opinion.

MARTÍNEZ: NPR's Carrie Johnson has been following the case. Carrie, why is the Supreme Court siding with the Trump administration on this?

CARRIE JOHNSON, BYLINE: The court said it was not tackling the heart of the matter, whether this construction is legal, for now. But the majority five justices said the group suing over the ballroom project had not suffered a direct concrete injury that would allow it to bring the case to court. The Supreme Court majority said, quote, "mere offense, disagreement or distaste does not qualify" as an injury to get through those courthouse doors. And the majority also said the government will likely suffer irreparable harm if construction is delayed. They mentioned court papers filed by leaders of the CIA, the FBI and the director of national intelligence, who all said national security could be at risk, and it could be harder to protect the president.

MARTÍNEZ: All right, so that's the majority. The court, though, was closely divided, 5-4. What did the dissenters say?

JOHNSON: In a bit of a surprise, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the dissent. And he was joined by the three liberal justices. They all agreed with the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which argued the construction is likely unlawful because federal law says Congress needs to approve buildings on federal park grounds, and Congress has not passed any law to pave the way for this ballroom. John Roberts says the White House is an iconic building whose, quote, "symbolism and history are wrapped up in its architecture." He says the White House is not just any building, and the member of the National Trust who said she was injured here is not just any person. She's an expert on architecture. Her name is Alison Hoagland. She talked to MORNING EDITION this year near the construction site at the White House. Here's what she said at the time.

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ALISON HOAGLAND: As most Washingtonians do, we come through here all the time. This is the center of the city. And the White House is so visually accessible to all of us.

JOHNSON: Now, the National Trust says it's disappointed with this ruling and presidents are only temporary stewards of the people's house.

MARTÍNEZ: What's the reaction from the White House?

JOHNSON: You know, despite everything going on, the wars, high prices for consumers, President Trump has really focused on the ballroom and other construction projects around the city. He posted on Truth Social, quote, "I am pleased to report the United States Supreme Court has just ruled in favor of the ballroom/military complex being built without any further contingency, doubt or threat." Trump is so detail-oriented about these projects, he even gave reporters a tour of the ballroom in May.

MARTÍNEZ: Now, does the Supreme Court's decision mean that Trump's ballroom has no more obstacles to get around?

JOHNSON: Now, the court is letting the construction continue for now. But it left some room to hear the underlying dispute about the legality of this project in the future. There's a complicating factor. In court papers, the Trump administration says crews are working 20 hours a day, seven days a week to finish this project. The construction's been underway for the better part of a year, and a lot more work could be done by the time the Supreme Court gets to the biggest question in this case. The president seems aware of that. He said on social media, it will all be complete in the summer of 2028, something he says the country can be proud of.

MARTÍNEZ: That's NPR's Carrie Johnson. Carrie, thanks.

JOHNSON: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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