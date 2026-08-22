Headlines for August 22, 2026

County offering vaccines today

The Sedgwick County Health Department is hosting a vaccine clinic for students to get their required immunizations.

The clinic will be held from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the health department office on West Central.

Parents are asked to bring vaccination records and proof of insurance. The vaccines come at no cost to families without insurance or whose students have Medicaid.

Families are required to book an appointment by calling the health department at 316-660-7300.

Cox purchased but not much should change

Wichita's largest internet and cable provider is changing after a merger this week.

Charter Communications has acquired Cox and will merge it with their Spectrum brand. This will create the largest cable company in the nation.

Spectrum officials say customers will not see many changes right now. Branding will change to Spectrum in mid-September.

Officials say current pricing or service plans will not change in the immediate future. Logins and online accounts will also stay the same.

Spectrum will honor previous promotional deals and commitments.

Journalist from Wichita fired from Stars and Stripes by Pentagon

A University of Kansas graduate who worked as a reporter for the military newspaper Stars and Stripes has been fired by the Pentagon.

The Associated Press says Lara Korte was fired for taking part in an interview with CBS. Editor-in-chief Erik Slavin also was fired for the same reason.

Earlier this week, the publication’s publisher resigned as the Pentagon works to tighten editorial control over the outlet. Stars and Stripes began publishing in 1861. It is part of the Department of Defense but is editorially independent.

Korte grew up in Wichita. She was the Middle East correspondent for Stars and Stripes.

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