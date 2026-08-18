More than 80 dogs rescued from filthy Kansas City, Kansas, home are now safe, officials say

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department was called to the 2200 block of Lafayette Avenue before 9 a.m. Saturday “regarding aggressive dogs fighting," according to a statement from the department.

But when officers contacted the owner, 57-year-old Erika Goodwin, at the scene, a larger, more horrific reality presented itself in the nearby residence.

KCK Animal Services Over 80 dogs of all ages were found in a Kansas City Northwest neighborhood on Aug. 15, 2026. The dogs were visibly emaciated with their fur covered in urine and feces.

Among the rusting wired cages, electrical fans and scattered trash were over 80 emaciated dogs of all ages cramped into her home, nearly on top of each other. Their fur was found caked in their own urine and feces.

The dogs were removed from the home by the Kansas City, Kansas Animal Services and officers, said Spokesperson Nancy Chartrand for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Kansas City, Kansas Animal Services immediately called for backup from outreach partners after seeing the severity of the situation.

'In unimaginable filth'

Chartrand said there were 81 dogs at the scene in a news release. Local shelters said they counted 86.

Pawsitive Tails Non-profit Animal Rescue Pawsitive Tails was one of the three outreach partners that arrived on the Aug. 15 scene. The rescue took in over 16 dogs.

“Eighty-six dogs living in one place. Eighty-six lives that suddenly needed somewhere to go. Eighty-six dogs living in unimaginable filth,” said non-profit animal rescue Pawsitive Tails in a Facebook post .

Goodwin was taken into custody on outstanding warrants and remains at the Wyandotte County jail, said Chartrand. Gerald McElroy, 66, was also arrested at the scene for trespassing.

Friends of KCK Animal Services Friends of KCK Animal Services said in a Aug. 16 Facebook post that 29 of the dogs were taken into foster homes but 27 remain in their shelters.

Pawsitive Tails took more than 16 of the dogs last weekend. Melissa's Second Chances and Great Plains SPCA , both Kansas-based animal shelters, also stepped in on the scene last Saturday.

Friends of KCK Animal Services said in a Facebook post that 29 of the dogs were taken into foster homes but currently 27 remain in their shelters.

The animal rescues are accepting donations to meet current and future needs for the dogs. Pawsitive Tails has since raised over $6,000 in donations for future medical exams, treatment and other pet essentials.

“Thanks to the outpouring of support on scene from volunteers with Friends of KCK Animal Services, and staff and volunteers from Pawsitive Tales, Heart of America Humane Society, Great Plains SPCA and Melissa’s Second Chances, all of the dogs were processed,” Chartrand said.

Pawsitive Tails and Melissa's Second Chances said they were not authorized to publicly speak on the case, as it is an active investigation by the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit and Kansas City Animal Services.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).