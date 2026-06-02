A smelly landfill near this Kansas town is causing concerns about property values and safety

Residents of Galena, Kansas, are complaining about a smelly construction and demolition landfill outside of the city that they say is impacting their quality of life and could affect their health.

They've been complaining about two odors — a rotten-egg smell that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment identified as hydrogen sulfide gas (H2S). The second odor is a smoky smell from a smoldering fire that started last year

The smells are coming from different sides of the landfill, but the Kansas Department of Health and Environment believes the smoldering side is exacerbating the hydrogen sulfide gas emission.

The landfill is operated by Jordan Disposal and started as an emergency dumping ground for debris from the devastating 2011 Joplin tornado .

A few residents live downhill from the landfill and say the smoke and smell are impacting their day-to-day lives. There’s been discussions about diminishing property values.

Some have created a Facebook page and an informational website, Galena KS Neighbors for Clean Air, about the dangers of hydrogen sulfide gas. Low exposure can cause symptoms such as a runny nose, headache, and nausea.

Ashley Wells is the group organizer — her and her husband live downhill from the landfill.

“We've got to figure out what the long-term fix is and start trying to get that in place,” Wells said.

Paul Nolan lives near the landfill. He said when the landfill caught fire, the smoke was so thick he couldn't see the houses on several streets in Galena.

"We might have been able to see a bright porch light,” he said. “They were just inundated. They were completely covered with smoke.”

He doesn't think the KDHE and the Environmental Protection Agency are doing enough to help mitigate and test the levels at the landfill.

The two agencies conducted air monitoring for one day and found very low levels of specific chemical substances, including hydrogen sulfide gas.

KDHE believes the ongoing smoldering is exacerbating hydrogen sulfide releases and that eliminating those hot spots would reduce levels. Jordan Disposal must develop a plan, present it to KDHE and complete the excavation of the smoldering waste by June 19.

Residents are upset with the way city officials are handling the situation. They've talked about going further and speaking with their state representatives and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.

State Sen. Tim Shallenburger represents the area. He's been getting an influx of callers from Galena about the landfill.

"It's a perplexing situation for the city that has been reaping profit off of this for several years and is now faced with a problem," Shallenburger said.

A contract between Jordan Disposal and Galena states that the landfill pays the city $4 per ton of trash. If the landfill takes in 45,000 tons of trash, for example, that would equal about $180,000 in revenue for the city.

But a resolution from the city attorney cites that the city is looking into Jordan Disposal's possible breach of contract.

The city has held a contract with Jordan Disposal since 2015.

Both city officials and the landfill operator declined interviews for this story.

Rachel Schnelle reports on Missouri and Kansas issues for KRPS.

The Kansas News Service is a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KMUW and High Plains Public Radio.