Violent clashes give way to peaceful PSG parade after Champions League win

PARIS — A huge crowd of supporters gathered peacefully near the Eiffel Tower on Sunday to celebrate Paris Saint-Germain's second Champions League title victory, which was marred by violent clashes overnight across France and led police to detain hundreds of people.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said 780 people were detained in Paris and other cities and 57 officers were wounded, with most suffering minor injuries, as football fans set off fires and vandalized shops overnight.

Nuñez said at a news conference on Sunday that "the situation has been largely brought under control."

"Most of the celebrations took place peacefully" across the French capital, he said, noting most incidents happened in the Champs Elysees neighborhood and close to the Parc des Princes stadium, in western Paris, where fans had gathered to watch the match.

Fans began celebrating in Paris after the final whistle on Saturday night in Budapest, Hungary, where Paris Saint-Germain was crowned Champions League winners after beating Arsenal in a dramatic penalty shootout. Fans marched along the avenues near Paris' Arc de Triomphe monument, with some setting off flares and blaring car horns. Around 20,000 people gathered on the Champs-Elysees, where police worked to contain the crowd.

Emma Da Silva / AP / AP Artists perform ahead of PSG's celebrations the day after winning the Champions League title, at the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, Sunday, May 31, 2026.

Planned celebrations for the team's win on Sunday afternoon at the Champ de Mars, near the Eiffel Tower, went ahead as scheduled. Nunez warned that police would respond with "firmness and determination" to any potential violence.

With the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop, up to 100,000 supporters showed up at the event that was placed under high security measures. Returning from Budapest late, PSG players — led by captain Marquinhos, coach Luis Enrique and club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi — were greeted by cheering crowds as the club anthem blared from loudspeakers. The players took turns lifting the trophy aloft, relishing their heroes' welcome back home.

Macron appeals for an end to violence

The team was then hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee presidential palace. Macron condemned the violence.

"I don't want that we get used to it," Macron said at the ceremony. "This is not soccer, this is not sport, this is not what we love. We will be uncompromising with those who have been caught. We do not want to see this happen again. It's over. We've had enough. This must end."

Nuñez said incidents took place in about 15 cities in France, describing "one to two" shops vandalized in each other than Paris. He said 780 people were detained in all, with 480 of them in the Paris area alone.

Police also intervened five times overnight to prevent people from blocking traffic on the main ring road around Paris, he said. In one accident, a driver lost control of a car that rammed into a restaurant's terrace, leaving two people wounded including one seriously, Nuñez said. We will be uncompromising with those who have been caught. We do not want to see this happen again. It's over. We've had enough. This must end.

Paris police detain hundreds

The Paris prosecutors' office said 306 people have been formally taken into police custody, including 81 minors, for alleged offences. Most were for assault of police officers while other allegations include theft, vandalism and disturbing the public order. Some 40 police officers were injured.

Thomas Padilla / AP / AP A car burns as PSG supporters celebrate in Paris, Saturday, May 30, 2026 after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal that's being played in Budapest., PSG won the game.

The Paris police prefecture said smaller groups caused disturbances in various locations, with some vandalizing shops and setting fires to garbage and self-service bicycles in the streets. Cars were also set ablaze. Some who attempted to storm a police station in the posh 8th Arrondissement neighborhood were dispersed, police said.

"The vast majority of Parisians celebrated it with joy, unity, and respect," Paris mayor Emmanuel Grégoire said on Sunday in a message on X, while condemning violence "in the strongest possible terms."

Following PSG's first Champions League title win in May 2025, 201 people were injured in the French capital and police made more than 500 arrests across France.

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