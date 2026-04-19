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In 1977, NASA's Voyager One space probe blasted into the sky. Its time is running out

NPR | By Elissa Nadworny
Published April 19, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT

A scientific instrument on the Voyager 1 has been shut off to conserve power as the probe continues its interstellar exploration.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Elissa Nadworny
Elissa Nadworny reports on all things college for NPR, following big stories like unprecedented enrollment declines, college affordability, the student debt crisis and workforce training. During the 2020-2021 academic year, she traveled to dozens of campuses to document what it was like to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. Her work has won several awards including a 2020 Gracie Award for a story about student parents in college, a 2018 James Beard Award for a story about the Chinese-American population in the Mississippi Delta and a 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in innovation.
See stories by Elissa Nadworny