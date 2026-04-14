Kansas City braces for more storms as cleanup begins from Monday's tornadoes

The Kansas City metro could see damaging wind, large hail and possible tornadoes Tuesday evening, just a day after tornadoes touched down on both sides of the state line.

One tornado landed just west of Ottawa, Kansas, and chewed a path across the southern side of town, tearing into dozens of homes and businesses.

Frank Morris / KCUR 89.3 Rooms at the Knights Inn in Ottawa were open to the sky after a tornado ripped off the roof.

Kolton George was staying at the Knights Inn Motel in Ottawa, and ducked into a basement just before the tornado blew out the hotel’s roof, windows and parts of its walls.

“I was laughing about it, honestly, had a few beers in me,” he said. “Then you walk out, and it’s surreal. You’re like, damn, you’re homeless now.”

All he had left was a laundry basket full of soaked clothes and two beers.

Ottawa’s risk of more twisters Tuesday night is low — the National Weather Service reports a 2% to 4% chance of tornadoes in most of the area around Kansas City.

National Weather Service The National Weather Service reports a low risk of tornadoes on Tuesday evening.

Severe wind and hail are more likely. Most of Missouri has a 15% to 29% chance of severe wind or hail greater than 1 inch in diameter, and Kansas' risk is similar all the way to the west of Marysville.

Monday night’s storms brought destruction beyond Ottawa. Another twister damaged at least 50 homes in Hillsdale, Kansas, and the weather service confirmed a tornado touched down in Linn County, Missouri, near Blue Mound.