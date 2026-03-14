'Wait Wait' for March 14, 2026: With Not My Job guest John Cusack

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, guest judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest John Cusack and panelists Rachel Coster, Adam Felber, and Joyelle Nicole Johnson. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Alzo This Time

Spring Broken; All The President's Feet; Marty Supreme Jerk?

Panel Questions

In The Hole At Whole Foods

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about something 30 years in the making, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: John Cusack answers our questions about people who should've said nothing

Legendary actor John Cusack plays our game called, "Say Nothing". Three stories about people who should have stayed quiet.

Panel Questions

The Worst Photographers; The Happiest Place on Earth and Your Deepest Secret

Limericks

Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: Just Churn It; United Against Noise; H2Occino

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be the big surprise at this year's Oscar ceremony.



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