Blizzard conditions and high winds forecast for NYC, East coast

A powerful winter storm is expected to bring blizzard conditions and power outages along the Atlantic coast on Sunday, with some areas forecast to get more than a foot of snow.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued blizzard warnings for millions of residents in New Jersey, Delaware, Long Island, New York City, and southern Connecticut from Sunday morning through Monday afternoon.

"Whiteout conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening," the blizzard warning reads. "The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages."

Up to 17 inches of snow is expected across New York City and in a worst-case scenario, there could be nearly two feet of accumulation, according to a social media post from NYC Emergency Management. The city's mayor, Zohran Mamdani, on Saturday morning advised residents to "stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary."

"If you can stay home, stay home," Mamdani wrote on social media. He added that residents should check for updates from the city and "please check in on your neighbors."

Parts of the Hudson Valley, New Jersey and Pennsylvania are also under winter storm warnings. On Saturday, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill declared a state of emergency effective midday Sunday. Parts of Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland are also expected to receive snow through Monday morning.

Throughout the storm, the snow is expected to be heavy and wet, and could come down as quickly as 2 inches per hour for many hours, according to the NWS. The heaviest snow is expected Sunday night into Monday. High winds with gusts as strong as 40 to 70 mph are also expected, which increase the risk of power outages and coastal flooding.

Widespread flight cancellations and delays may occur at airports in affected areas, NYC Emergency Management said.

The conditions are likely to taper off late Monday morning into Monday afternoon. In New York City, the Monday morning commute will be "extremely hazardous," according to the agency.

Its agency also said that schools, medical offices and workplaces may close due to the impacts of the storm: "Peak snowfall rates and peak winds will coincide, creating slippery conditions, limited mobility, and near-zero visibility."

Those in the path of the storm are being advised by the NWS to stock up on three days' worth of non-perishable food, water, medications and other essentials. People should also charge phones and ensure there are warm clothes, blankets and a first aid kit available.

