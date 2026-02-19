Britain's ex-Prince Andrew is arrested on suspicion of misconduct over Epstein ties

Updated February 19, 2026 at 8:21 AM CST

U.K. police arrested the former Prince Andrew on Thursday, on suspicion of "misconduct in public office."

In a statement, King Charles III, the brother of the former prince, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, spoke of his "deepest concern" at learning of the news, and called for a "full, fair and proper process."

"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course," Charles said in the statement, pledging his support and cooperation with the investigation.

On Thursday morning, police said that they arrested a man in his 60s and that he was in custody, while officers were carrying out searches at his addresses in the counties of Berkshire and Norfolk.

News photographs showed cars arriving at the royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, on the morning of Mountbatten-Windsor's 66th birthday.

Last week, Thames Valley Police, which serves areas west of London, said they were examining claims that the former Prince Andrew sent confidential trade reports to disgraced business mogul Jeffrey Epstein during his time as the U.K.'s envoy for international trade.

Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his royal title over his friendship with the late sex offender. He admits ties to Epstein and settled a lawsuit with one of Epstein's underage victims, but has previously strenuously denied any wrongdoing on any matters related to Epstein.

A statement released by Thames Valley police read: "As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time."

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: "Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office. It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence. We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time."

