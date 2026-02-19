Algerian Soccer Team Chooses Lawrence for Base Camp

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — After nearly two years of preparation and planning, it’s official: Lawrence will be a base camp for the Algerian men’s soccer team during this summer’s FIFA World Cup™.

“Kansas Athletics is thrilled with our partners in Lawrence to be a base camp selection for the FIFA World Cup 2026,” said Jason Booker, deputy athletic director for the University of Kansas. “Rock Chalk Park is a world-class facility." Booker added, "This summer offers a tremendous opportunity to showcase the broader university, Lawrence, Douglas County and our surrounding region. I am very appreciative of the tremendous collaboration across all parties to make this a reality.”

By being a base camp, Lawrence will be Team Algeria’s “home away from home.” While the team trains, rests and prepares during the tournament, players and staff will become short-term residents of Lawrence.

“Lawrence has been preparing for visitors for this tournament for more than a year and a half,” said Ruth DeWitt, director of community relations for Explore Lawrence, the city’s convention and visitors bureau. “We are thrilled to extend that welcome to the players, staff, family and fans of the Algerian men’s team. We all join in saying, ‘Welcome home, Algeria.’”

With the announcement of Team Algeria setting up a base camp in Lawrence, organizers will now zero in on the particular needs — linguistic, cultural and otherwise — of fans and players, as well as opportunities the visitors create for the region.

DeWitt says Lawrence could see as many as 15,000 visitors during this summer’s FIFA World Cup™.

