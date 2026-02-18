Ogden, Schumacher grab silver for U.S. in Olympic cross-country team sprint, Diggins falls short

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — U.S. cross-country skiers Ben Ogden and Gus Schumacher — the strongest pair of U.S. male skiers ever to race in the men's Olympic team sprint — broke through Wednesday afternoon in Val di Fiemme, Italy, capturing an unprecedented silver medal.

"It's insane. Man, we proved today and all week we are here to stay and the USA guys are in good form, so it was awesome," Ogden said.

"I've had some really tough races, teaching myself to believe through all that and be confident in myself and in my team. This is the proudest moment," Schumacher said.

The result builds on Ogden's history-making silver medal finish last week - the first time a U.S. man had reached the podium in an Olympics since 1976.

As expected, the Norwegian team led by Johannes Klaebo captured gold. This is Klaebo's fifth gold medal in five events in these Games, his 10th overall, giving him the most golds for any athlete ever in the Winter Olympics. "It's pretty unreal. I feel like everything has worked out very well now," Klaebo said. Italy, led by hometown hero Federico Pellegrino, took bronze.

On the women's side, U.S. cross-country ski legend Jessie Diggins and Julia Kern fell short of a medal in the women's team sprint, finishing in 5th place. Diggins kept pulling the U.S. into range for a possible bronze or even a silver medal, but Kern's pace couldn't keep them in position for the podium.

Sweden led by powerhouse skier Jonna Sundling took gold, with Switzerland winning silver and Germany bronze.

Eight years ago, at the Winter Games in South Korea, Diggins made history in this event, capturing the gold medal along with then-teammate Kikkan Randall. It was the first time in decades that a U.S. cross-country skier had reached the podium in the Olympics, and America's first-ever gold in the sport.

That win set Diggins, 34, on a barrier-shattering run that now includes four Olympic medals. She's announced that she'll retire from professional cross-country skiing after one more competition next month in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Diggins and Kerns are expected to ski individually in one last Olympic event, a 50-kilometer endurance race. This is the first time women have been allowed to ski at the same endurance distance as male skiers in the Olympics. Ogden and Schumacher are also expected to enter the men's 50k.

