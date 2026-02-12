Ukrainian Olympian disqualified over images of war dead on his helmet

MILAN - The International Olympic Committee has disqualified Ukrainian sled racer Vladyslav Heraskevych from the Milan Cortina Games. Heraskevych insisted on wearing a helmet painted with the faces of Ukrainian athletes killed by Russia since the full scale invasion in 2022.

Heraskevych, who races in the skeleton discipline, said on social media he believes the IOC was unfair in its ruling Monday that the 'memorial' helmet violates a ban on political speech during the Games.

But on Thursday the IOC issued a brief statement saying Heraskevych would not be allowed to compete in skeleton races today in Cortina.

'The decision followed his refusal to comply with the IOC's guidelines on athlete expression," the statement said.

Heraskevych drew support in his bid from Ukrainians including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Posting on Instagram after he was excluded from competition, Heraskevych said, "This is the price of our dignity."

The clash over the images on Heraskevych's helmet comes during a winter when Ukraine has been hit hard by Russian strikes, leaving communities without power and heat for extended periods. Russia faces strict restrictions on competition at the Olympics because of its invasion. Only 13 Russian nationals are competing at the Milan Cortina Games as independent athletes.

Heraskevych is a serious medal contender in skeleton racing - a high-speed sport where athletes hurtle face-forward down an icy track - at the Milan Cortina Games. He finished fourth at last year's world championships.

