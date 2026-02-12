Netherlands' World Cup team will use Kansas City Current facilities as its base camp

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Another World Cup team has locked down a Kansas City base camp, with three of four available locations now officially occupied.

The Dutch Men’s National Team will be based in Kansas City for the duration of the 2026 World Cup, alongside England, Argentina and possibly one more team to come.

The Kansas City Current announced Thursday morning that it will host the Netherlands at its training facility in Riverside, Missouri.

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman said climate conditions, the quality of pitches and facilities, location and travel distance all factored into the choice of Kansas City.

“I visited the site myself, and for the region where we will play our group matches, Kansas City is the best option,” he said in a press release. “Its location is also favorable. All of this contributes to being able to fully focus on football.”

Kansas City Current The Kansas City Current's training facility in Riverside has two practice pitches.

The Current’s facility opened in 2022 as the first training facility in the National Women’s Soccer League built specifically for the women’s team.

“The Kansas City Current is honored to play a part in the Dutch National Team's journey throughout the World Cup, and it is a tremendous privilege to welcome one of the world’s most storied footballing nations to our world-class facilities this summer,” said Kansas City Current co-owners Angie and Chris Long in a press release. “This opportunity is a massive testament to the infrastructure and support the Current has in place to provide a top-notch experience for the world’s best players.”

The Dutch team, which made it to the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup, is currently ranked seventh in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings. Oranje, as the team is commonly called, plays its final group stage match in Kansas City.

Here is the team’s schedule so far:

June 14: Netherlands vs. Japan at Dallas Stadium

June 20: Netherlands vs. a to-be-determined opponent at Houston Stadium

June 25: Netherlands vs. Tunisia at Kansas City Stadium (Arrowhead Stadium)

The team hasn’t announced where players will stay, but Hotel Kansas City is the rumored partner for that facility’s team.

Argentina was the first national team to officially announce Kansas City as its base of operations. The reigning World Cup champions will use Sporting KC’s practice facilities. On Wednesday, England announced it will train at Swope Soccer Village.

"Kansas City, the Soccer Capital of America, is the Base Camp Capital of the World," Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a social media post Thursday.

The mayor also shared an video of himself surrounded by tulips — one of the icons of the Netherlands. "Kansas City looks forward to welcoming Dutch fans, their epic march to the match, and unforgettable memories this summer in the Heart of America."

Kansas City, the Soccer Capital of America, is the Base Camp Capital of the World. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) February 12, 2026

Algeria wants its base in Lawrence, Kansas, at Rock Chalk Park — the last remaining site available in the Kansas City area — and will play two group stage matches at Arrowhead Stadium.